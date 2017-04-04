Bruins Feeding Off Patriots, Red Sox Recent Success In Quest For Postseason

Share this:

The Boston Bruins face-off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at TD Garden, and the Bruins can clinch a playoff berth with a win in regulation.

It is an exciting time to be a sports fan in the city of Boston with the New England Patriots winning their fifth Championship in Super Bowl 51, Boston Red Sox winning the World Series in 2013 and the Boston Celtics returning to the NBA playoffs. The Bruins are looking to get back to the postseason this year and are feeding off of the recent success of the other sports teams in Boston.

For more on the winning tradition in Boston sports check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports