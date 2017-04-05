Bruins Focused On Games Vs. Senators And Capitals, Not Stanley Cup Playoffs, Right Now

Share this:

The Boston Bruins clinched a spot in the 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs Tuesday night with a 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, but they’re not turning their attention to the postseason just yet.

NESN.com’s Rachel Holt reports Wednesday from Bruins practice, where Patrice Bergeron, Torey Krug, David Pastrnak and David Backes explain why they’ve already put the clinching celebration behind them and are looking forward to the final two regular-season games, Thursday against the Ottawa Senators and Saturday against the Washington Capitals. Interestingly enough, both the Senators and the Capitals could be playoff opponents for the B’s

