Bruins Get Away From Game Plan Vs. Senators, Fall Short In 2-1 Shootout Loss

The Boston Bruins lost 2-1 in a shootout against the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Thursday night in a game that had playoff seeding implications.

Interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said post game that the team seemed to have got away from their game plan which resulted in the team playing the Senators style of game. Cassidy said the Bruins needed to play a little faster and create plays on defense if they wanted to be successful against a tough Ottawa defense in the neutral zone.

To hear more from Cassidy check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images