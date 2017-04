Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins have never overcome a 3-1 series deficit and they will try to do just that against the Ottawa Senators.

Despite the odds, Bruins fans remain confident as NESN.com’s Rachel Holt discovered at The British Beer Company in Walpole, Mass. where there was a Bruins pregame party courtesy of Bud Light before Game 5 on Friday night.

Watch the video in the player about to find out what fans had to say.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com