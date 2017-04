Share this:

The Boston Bruins picked up their fifth straight win Sunday afternoon when they went into Chicago and beat the Blackhawks 3-2 at the United Center.

Boston now has a 94.2 percent chance of securing a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs, per Sports Club Stats. Sunday’s victory improved the Bruins’ odds by 5.6 percent.

