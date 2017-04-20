Bruins’ Lack Of Second Chances In Game 4 Leads To 1-0 Loss Vs. Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins lost 1-0 in Game 4 against the Ottawa Senators and will head to Ottawa down 3-1 in the first-round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins had trouble getting shots on Senators goalie Craig Anderson and after the game Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Bruins didn’t get a lot of second chance opportunities.

Cassidy said the Bruins need to finish better around the net if they want to extend the series.

To hear more from Cassidy check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images