Bruins Look To End Regular Season On High Note Saturday Against Capitals

The Boston Bruins’ regular season comes to an end Saturday with an afternoon tilt against the Washington Capitals.

With playoff implications at stake, the B’s will need to turn in a solid performance against the mighty Capitals, but they’ll have to do so without two of their best players.

Brad Marchand will be serving the second game of his suspension for spearing Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin, while Torey Krug has been ruled out with a lower body injury.

Saturday could mark the NHL debut of Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson, whose been cleared to play after his visa was cleared. However, interim head coach Bruce Cassidy has not committed to putting the Boston University product into action.

For a full update on the Bruins heading into Saturday’s game, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.