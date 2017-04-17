Bruins Will Try To Contain Senators’ Versatile Defensemen In Game 3

Share this:

The Ottawa Senators will be without one of their most physical defenseman for Game 3 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

Mark Borowiecki will miss Monday’s contest due to injury and will be replaced by Ben Harpur.

The Senators will need big performances from Erik Karlsson and Dion Phaneuf in Game 3. Karlsson logged an assist in Game 2, while Phaneuf netted the game-winning goal in overtime, to go along with two assists.

For more on the Senators defense, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images