Bruins’ Noel Acciari Scores Second NHL Goal In First Period Vs. Panthers

by on Sat, Apr 1, 2017 at 3:13PM
Noel Acciari is making his presence know in his latest call-up from Providence.

The Boston Bruins forward scored his first NHL goal Tuesday in the club’s 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators, and it didn’t take him long to get a second. Acciari put the Bruins on the board Saturday with a first-period goal against the Florida Panthers at TD Garden.

The 25-year-old would have drawn a penalty on the play, but Acciari took the puck to the net instead to score on Panthers goaltender Reto Berra.

Check it out on the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

