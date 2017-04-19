Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron Named Selke Trophy Finalist; Seeking Fourth Win

Share this:

Boston Bruins center Patrice Bergeron being named a finalist for the Frank J. Selke Trophy has become an April tradition.

The 31-year-old forward was named a finalist for the sixth straight season Wednesday. The Selke trophy is given to the most outstanding defensive forward.

Your Selke Nominees: Bergeron (BOS), Kesler (ANA), Koivu (MIN). — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 19, 2017

Bergeron tallied 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) in 79 games this season, while leading the league in faceoff wins (1,089) and driving puck possession with an astounding 61.2 Corsi For percentage at 5-on-5.

Bergeron is a three-time winner of the Selke after taking home the award in 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15.

A fourth Selke would tie Bergeron with Montreal Canadiens legend Bob Gainey for the most all-time. Gainey won the award in its first four seasons of existence (1978 through 1981).

