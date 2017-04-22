Bruins’ Potential Game 5-Winning Goal Denied By Goalie Interference

Share this:

The Boston Bruins nearly scored the winning goal Friday night in Game 5 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

Noel Acciari jammed a rebound into the Ottawa net in overtime, but the call on the ice was no goal because of goalie interference by Sean Kuraly, who had the initial attempt and appeared to make contact with Sens netminder Craig Anderson.

Bruins potential game-winning goal, ruled goaltender interference on the ice pic.twitter.com/fFBGeJQi5D — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 22, 2017

Let’s look at a different angle.

Another look at the Bruins’ potential game-winner pic.twitter.com/gwa1iJo2Sq — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 22, 2017

The play was reviewed and the goalie interference call was upheld.

The Bruins and Senators would play out the rest of the frame to force a second overtime period.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images