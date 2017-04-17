Bruins Pregame Notes: David Krejci, Colin Miller Game-Time Decisions Vs. Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are badly banged up, but they might get some reinforcements Monday night.

Bruins forward David Krejci and defenseman Colin Miller both are game-time decisions ahead of Game 3 of Boston’s first-round Stanley Cup playoffs series with the Ottawa Senators at TD Garden. According to Bruins interim head coach Bruce Cassidy, both players will take the pregame warmups and make a decision from there.

David Krejci will take warmups and be a game-time decision, per Cassidy. — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2017

Krejci (lower body injury) tried to give it a go prior to Game 1 but could be seen at the bench talking to the club’s medical personnel. He eventually was scratched and has yet to appear in the series. Miller, meanwhile, left Game 1 after being on the wrong end of a knee-to-knee hit. He missed Game 2.

— Cassidy described the Bruins’ defense as “piecing together a puzzle.” The B’s added two pieces to that puzzle Monday morning, recalling Tommy Cross and Matt Grzelcyk from Providence on an emergency basis. Either could draw into the lineup if Miller can’t go.

— Torey Krug, Brandon Carlo and Adam McQuaid all missed Monday’s morning skate and aren’t expected to play in Game 3. They’re considered day to day.

— The Bruins will add a little toughness to the mix in Game 3. Forward Noel Acciari is expected to return after missing the last three games with an upper body injury. His high-energy physical play could bring a spark to the Bruins in their return home. He skated on the fourth line alongside Riley Nash and Dominic Moore at morning skate.

— Here are the Bruins’ lines and defense pairs from morning skate.

#NHLBruins defense pairs:

Chara—McAvoy

Morrow—K. Miller

Liles—Cross

Grzelcyk—C. Miller — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2017

— Monday will mark Charlie McAvoy’s first career home game with the Bruins. He impressed in the first two games in Ottawa, averaging 25 minutes and 59 seconds of ice time, 19th among all skaters in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

— The Bruins are playing their first playoff home game since 2014 after missing the playoffs the last two seasons. They’re hoping things go a little better this time around, as the last TD Garden playoff game was a Game 7 loss to the Montreal Canadiens in the first round in 2014. Cassidy hopes his team gets a jolt from the home fans.

Cassidy on coming back to the home crowd: "We know that this time of the year they get amped up. And we need to do our part." — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 17, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images