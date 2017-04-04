Bruins Prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson Practices With Team For First Time

Share this:

Boston Bruins prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson practiced with the team for the first time Tuesday.

The 20-year-old star decided to leave Boston University and sign a three-year entry-level contract with the Bruins on Sunday.

JFK tallied 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 39 games for the Terriers during the 2016-17 season

Karlsson, however, will not be in the lineup Tuesday night when the Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. NESN’s Michaela Vernava reported Tuesday that Karlsson must clear some immigration obstacles before he is ready for game action.

