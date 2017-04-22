Bruins Rookie Charlie McAvoy Demolishes Viktor Stalberg With Huge Hit

Share this:

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy isn’t afraid to punish his opponents, and he proved that in the second period of Game 5 of his team’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

The rookie blueliner drilled Senators forward Viktor Stalberg with a massive hit along the boards.

It was part of a very entertaining period, highlighted by the Bruins scoring two goals to go into the third period tied 2-2.

Check out McAvoy’s hit from Friday night in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images