Boston Bruins

Bruins Rookie Charlie McAvoy Demolishes Viktor Stalberg With Huge Hit

by on Fri, Apr 21, 2017 at 9:39PM
9,924

Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy isn’t afraid to punish his opponents, and he proved that in the second period of Game 5 of his team’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators.

The rookie blueliner drilled Senators forward Viktor Stalberg with a massive hit along the boards.

It was part of a very entertaining period, highlighted by the Bruins scoring two goals to go into the third period tied 2-2.

Check out McAvoy’s hit from Friday night in the video above.

Bruins coach lauds Charlie McAvoy as ‘special talent’ >>

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN