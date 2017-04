Share this:

Playoff hockey is back in Boston.

The Bruins’ postseason quest begins Wednesday night in Game 1 of their first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series with the Ottawa Senators. That contest can be seen on NESN, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

The Boston Red Sox also are in action Wednesday, taking on the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Fans looking to watch that game can tune into NESNPlus.

