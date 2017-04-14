Bruins Shake Up Goalie Depth Chart Ahead Of Game 2 Vs. Senators

Share this:

The Boston Bruins made an unexpected roster move Friday afternoon.

One day before Game 2 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Ottawa Senators, the Bruins recalled goaltender Malcolm Subban from Providence on an emergency basis and reassigned goalie Zane McIntyre to the American Hockey League.

McIntyre had been up with the big club since Monday after backup goalie Anton Khudobin left Saturday’s regular-season finale with an illness. Khudobin was well enough to back up Tuukka Rask on Wednesday in Game 1, however, and McIntyre sat out that game as a healthy scratch.

With both NHL goalies seemingly available — and Rask expected to start every game of the playoffs anyway — it’s unclear why the Bruins decided to make this particular move.

It could be to allow McIntyre, the AHL leader in goals against average and save percentage this season, to play Thursday night for Providence, which can clinch a spot in the Calder Cup playoffs with a win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Subban appeared in one game for Boston during the regular season, allowing three goals on 16 shots in a loss to the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 25.

The Bruins lead their best-of-seven series one game to zero after winning 2-1 in Ottawa in Game 1.

