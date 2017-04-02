Bruins Sign Prospect Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson To Entry-Level Contract

Share this:

The Boston Bruins are winners of five consecutive games, and their roster is about to receive a boost.

Boston University center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Bruins, the team announced Sunday.

The press release also states Forsbacka Karlsson is expected to join this NHL club this week.

The Swedish forward was the 45th overall pick (second round) by Boston in the 2015 NHL Draft.

JFK tallied 33 points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 39 games for the Terriers during the 2016-17 season. He’s expected to be a smart, reliable two-way center at the pro level. His playing style is similar to Bruins veteran Patrice Bergeron.

