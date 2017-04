Share this:

The Boston Bruins could not gain any ground in the Atlantic Division standings on Thursday night as they lose 2-1 to the Ottawa Senators in a shootout.

The Bruins are now one point behind the Senators but still own the tie-breaker on Ottawa and the Toronto Maple Leafs even though they are a combined 0-7-1 against both teams.

