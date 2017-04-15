Bruins’ Tim Schaller Pounces On Craig Anderson’s Embarrassing Mistake With Goal

Share this:

Less than two minutes after the Ottawa Senators tied Game 2 of their first-round playoff series with the Boston Bruins at one goal apiece, goalie Craig Anderson gave it away.

Anderson tried to play the puck in his own zone and failed miserably, which allowed Bruins forward Tim Schaller to score an easy shorthanded goal to give Boston a 2-1 second-period lead. It also was Schaller’s first career playoff goal.

Craig Anderson did a whoopsie pic.twitter.com/G8NJUcnLzZ — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 15, 2017

The Bruins took a 3-1 lead a short while after Anderson’s blunder when Patrice Bergeron scored a power-play goal on an impressive deflection.

Boston entered Saturday’s matchup at the Canadian Tire Centre with a 1-0 series lead.

