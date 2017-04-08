Bruins Vs. Capitals Live Stream: Watch NHL Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Bruins welcome the Washington Capitals to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon in a game that will impact postseason positioning in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

A win guarantees Boston finishes second or third in the Atlantic Division and avoids falling to the wild card. A wild-card playoff berth would result in a first-round series with the conference-leading Caps.

Here’s how to watch Bruins vs. Capitals online.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports

