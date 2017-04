Share this:

The Boston Bruins are back at TD Garden for Game 6 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series after surviving elimination with a double overtime win in Game 5.

Bruins forward Sean Kuraly scored twice, including the game-winner in 2OT, to keep the B’s hopes of advancing alive.

Here’s how to watch Bruins-Senators Game 6 online.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

