Bruce Cassidy Gives Credit To Bottom Of Lineup In Six-Game Win Streak

The Boston Bruins defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-0 at TD Garden on Tuesday night and clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

The Bruins made a coaching change mid-season after firing Claude Julien and named Bruce Cassidy interim head coach. The Bruins have looked like a much better team under Cassidy and have now won six games in a row with two games left in the regular season. Cassidy gave credit to his role players and bottom of the lineup for stepping up in his postgame interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley.

To hear more from Cassidy check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images