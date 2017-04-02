Bruins Wrap: Anton Khudobin Comes Up Big In B’s 3-2 Win Over Blackhawks

Share this:

The Boston Bruins continued their recent hot play in their final road game of the NHL regular season.

The B’s scored two first-period goals and hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday afternoon.

Bruins netminder Anton Khudobin was huge for the B’s as he stopped 41 of 43 shots that were sent his way.

With the victory, the Bruins extended their winning streak to five games and jumped into second place in the Atlantic Division with three games to play in the regular season.

The Bruins improve to 43-30-6 with the win while the Blackhawks fall to 50-22-7.

Here’s how it all went down.

BRUINS STRIKE FIRST

The B’s had a couple of looks at the net early and finally put one home. Ryan Spooner redirected a Zdeno Chara wrist shot at the 6:34 mark in the first period to get the B’s on the board. It was Spooner’s 12th tally of the season.

Chara throws a changeup on goal and Spooner tips it in pic.twitter.com/TBZsSff0yr — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) April 2, 2017

FINISH THE PERIOD STRONG

The Bruins and Blackhawks each had a man in the box during the final minutes of the first period. But, after Chara exited the box, the B’s took advantage of their power-play opportunity. Brad Marchand took the puck into the offensive zone. He then slid it back to Patrice Bergeron, who smoked a rocket past Corey Crawford to give the Bruins a two-goal lead after one period.

Marchand to Bergeron 💣💣💣 pic.twitter.com/cWqgfzrXc6 — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 2, 2017

The goal was Bergeron’s 21st of the season.

‘HAWKS GET ON THE BOARD

Khudobin made multiple fantastic saves during the first two periods, but Chicago finally found the back of the net at the 18:12 mark in the second period. Brent Seabrook sent to puck toward the net but it went wide and ricocheted off of Richard Panik. Unfortunately for the B’s, the puck found Atremi Panarin who potted his 29th goal of the season to cut the Bruins’ lead to one.

Panarin blasts the puck into Panik ducking into net (may have crossed the line the first time) pic.twitter.com/22Udd0rUp6 — Griffin Schroeder (@gSchroedes16) April 2, 2017

BACK AND FORTH

Kevan Miller scored to stretch the Bruins’ lead back to two goals at the 9:15 mark in the third period. But, the Blackhawks didn’t wait long to answer. 25 seconds after Miller’s goal, Jordin Tootoo poked one past Khoudobin to cut the lead back to one.

The #Blackhawks respond 25 seconds after the Bruins goal. It's Jordin Tootoo with his 2nd of the season. 3-2 BOS. pic.twitter.com/2KklIOvbcr — Cristiano Simonetta (@CMS_74_) April 2, 2017

Khudobin made multiple saves down the stretch to seal the victory for the Bruins.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will take the ice again Tuesday when they welcome the Tampa Bay Lightning to TD Garden. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

