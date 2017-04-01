Bruins Wrap: Bruins Win Fourth Straight Game With 5-2 Victory Vs. Panthers

Share this:

Tweet







Just like that, the Boston Bruins are winners of four in a row.

The Bruins pulled out a 4-2 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in a game that highlighted the rollercoaster ride that has been Boston’s season. Before starting their current win streak, the Bruins were in a four-game skid that left them looking at the playoffs from the outside.

But despite the Panthers’ efforts to tie up the game twice, a mistake by Florida goaltender Reto Berra late in the second period allowed Bruins forward David Krejci to put the puck in basically an empty net, giving Boston a lead it wouldn’t let go of.

Here’s how it all went down.

NOEL’S GOALS

Noel Acciari put the Bruins on the board in the first period, scoring just the second goal of his young NHL career.

This beauty from Noel Acciari 👌 pic.twitter.com/EcNmnXybmr — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 1, 2017

Before Tuesday, the former Providence College star hadn’t scored a goal in 42 professional games. But with Saturday’s tally, Acciari now has two goals in the Bruins’ last three games and looks more confident, which could be good news for Boston’s attempt at a playoff run.

SOPHOMORE SLUMP

The second period was a slow one for the Bruins, which seems to have become a trend this season. After out-shooting the Panthers 13-3 in the first period, Boston didn’t look as sharp in the second, evening things out with 10 shots on goal each before letting Florida get the 13-6 edge in the third. It worked out for the B’s in the end, but they likely won’t get as lucky if they don’t pick up the pace in their next contest against the Chicago Blackhawks, who have the NHL’s best record at 50-21-7.

HAYES HURT

Jimmy Hayes made it through two shifts in the first period before going down with a lower-body injury. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that the forward is day-to-day. It could spell trouble for the Bruins on Sunday, as they won’t have an extra forward with Frank Vatrano and Tim Schaller already ruled out for the next game.

FAREWELL TO A FRIEND

Panthers forward and former Bruin Shawn Thornton played his final game in Boston, and he was well received by the fans of the Black and Gold. The Bruins even honored him by naming him the third star of the game.

Third Star 🌟 Shawn Thornton taking the ice at @tdgarden for the last time. pic.twitter.com/0Rij5KMBLy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 1, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins head to Chicago to take on the NHL-leading Blackhawks in a Sunday matinee. Anton Khudobin will be in net for Boston in the 12:30 p.m. ET contest.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images