Bruins Wrap: B’s Beat Lightning 4-0, Clinch First Playoff Berth Since 2014

The Boston Bruins’ season won’t end this week.

That’s because the B’s are heading back to the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since the 2013-14 season thanks to their 4-0 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday at TD Garden.

Goals by Drew Stafford, David Pastrnak (two) and Zdeno Chara, and goalie Tuukka Rask’s 28 saves all were critically important in the victory.

With the win, Boston improved to 44-30-6 (94 points), while Tampa Bay dropped to 39-30-10 (88 points).

Here’s how it all went down.

MARCHAND MISCONDUCT

There wasn’t much to write about for most of the first period. Neither team scored, and the Bruins outshot the Lightning 9-4. But that all changed 19:20 into the frame. That’s when B’s winger Brad Marchand speared Jake Dotchin in the groin, which resulted in a five-minute major and game misconduct.

Marchand spears Dotchin pic.twitter.com/f4VsQOuLSa — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 4, 2017

Luckily for the Bruins, they killed the five-minute power play, most of which occurred in the second period. But they also were without one of their top offensive weapons for the rest of the game.

STAFFORD TO THE RESCUE

It didn’t take long after the five-minute penalty for the Bruins to score the first goal of the game. Adam McQuaid ripped a shot from the point, which forced a rebound off Andrei Vasilevskiy’s glove. David Krejci then passed the rebound on to Stafford, who scored on a nifty backhanded goal just under six minutes into the second period.

Drew Stafford's backhander that gave #NHLBruins a 1-0 lead 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VZwuZMYOEH — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 5, 2017

PASTA PARTY

The Bruins weren’t done in the second period thanks to Riley Nash and Pastrnak.

Nash found a wide-open Pastrnak with a beautiful cross-ice pass, and Pastrnak potted the one-timer to give the B’s the 2-0 advantage 16:06 into the frame.

He also later netted an empty-netter for his second goal of the contest.

THE CLINCHER

Considering the Lightning’s offense (or lack thereof) through the first two periods, a two-goal lead felt like a lot more. But Boston received some extra insurance from Chara with a power-play goal with 10:48 left. Torey Krug and David Backes collected assists on the goal.

And this goal was an absolute rocket.

Zdeno Chara’s PPG gives the Bruins the 3-0 lead pic.twitter.com/5JTgKlL0FE — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) April 5, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins only have two regular-season games remaining, beginning Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators in what could be a very important game for playoff seeding. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images