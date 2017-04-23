Bruins Wrap: Senators Win Game 6 In Overtime, Eliminate B’s From Playoffs

Share this:

BOSTON — Overtime was very kind to the Ottawa Senators in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Boston Bruins.

Sunday afternoon’s Game 6 at TD Garden was the fourth contest of the series to go to OT, and it was the last one as Senators forward Clarke MacArthur scored a power-play goal to end the Bruins’ season and send Ottawa to the second round.

The Sens went 3-1 in overtime in the series.

Here’s how it all went down.

LINEUP SWITCH

David Krejci left in the first period of Game 5 after a knee-on-knee collision. He was ruled out for Game 6, and B’s interim coach Bruce Cassidy opted to insert Matt Beleskey into the lineup in favor of Ryan Spooner. Beleskey is more suited for the type of physical play expected to be a focal point of Game 6. Spooner also has zero even-strength points in this series.

These were Boston’s lines to begin the game.

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Tim Schaller–Sean Kuraly–David Backes

Frank Vatrano–Noel Acciari–Drew Stafford

Matt Beleskey–Dominic Moore–Riley Nash

PENALTIES GALORE

The Bruins went on the penalty kill just 17 seconds into the game as Sean Kuraly shot the puck over the glass for a delay of game penalty. Boston killed it off, and then the pace finally started to pick up at even strength.

The B’s took another delay of game penalty — their fifth of the series — at 12:30 of the period. The Bruins killed it off, and then they took another delay of game at 15:11 of the frame. Boston’s penalty kill came up clutch again, and soon after that kill the Sens took a tripping penalty to put the B’s on their first power play of the day.

The Bruins opened the scoring when Drew Stafford beat Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson up high on the power play at 18:13 of the period. It was Stafford’s second goal of the series and the Bruins’ first first-period goal of the series.

Brad Marchand’s shot fake gave Stafford a clean look at the net.

B’s goalie Tuukka Rask made a breakaway save on Mark Stone in the final minute of the first period. Stone’s breakaway was the result of an offensive-zone turnover by David Pastrnak.

SENATORS EQUALIZE, TAKE LEAD

The Senators got an early power play after Charlie McAvoy was penalized for tripping on a play very similar to the hit that took out David Krejci in Game 5. Ottawa made Boston pay as Bobby Ryan deflected a Derick Brassard shot into the Bruins net on the ensuing man advantage to tie the score 1-1.

It was Ryan’s fourth goal of the series.

Ottawa took the lead on a failed zone exit and turnover by Stafford. That allowed Kyle Turris to rip a laser shot past Rask high stick side to give the Senators their first lead at 2-1. The goal was Turris’ first of the series and came at 8:32 of the second period.

KEY STOP

Anderson made a fantastic save on this redirect by Riley Nash to keep the Sens up 2-1 late in the second period. It was Boston’s best scoring chance of the frame.

BERGERON TIES IT

Patrice Bergeron tied the score 2-2 early in the third period by burying a rebound off a shot from Brad Marchand.

The Bruins had the majority of the shots on goal and scoring chances throughout the third period. The B’s even had the only power play of the frame. But they couldn’t find a winning goal in regulation and overtime was needed.

SENS CLOSE OUT SERIES

The Bruins went on the penalty kill at 5:54 of the overtime period when Pastrnak was called for holding. MacArthur scored the series-winning goal at 6:30 of the overtime.

Clarke MacArthur clinches the series for Ottawa pic.twitter.com/sruSb1AiEv — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 23, 2017

UP NEXT

The Bruins’ season is over. The Senators will play the New York Rangers in Round 2.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images