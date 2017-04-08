Bubba Watson Backtracks On Journalist Comments With Self-Deprecating Joke

Share this:

The Masters’ leaderboard is stacked heading into the third round of play, but there also were multiple notable cuts following Day 2.

For the first time in his career, two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson saw his tournament run come to an early end following a lackluster performance. After a decent first round, Watson shot a 6-over-par 78 in the second round to move his two-day total to 8-over par, two strokes away from making the cut.

Watson could not have been pleased with his performance, and evidently wasn’t in the mood to speak with reporters after his poor outing.

Bubba Watson after probable missed cut at #themasters: “Golf is tough; I don’t know if you’ve ever played it. But writing articles is easy.” — Gene Sapakoff (@Sapakoff) April 7, 2017

Watson naturally received heavy backlash for his comments, as the remark was rather ungrounded. However, he took to Twitter later that day to clarify the situation, in which he claimed his utterance was a poorly executed joke.

Apologies for my bad attempt at a joke today… my jokes as bad as my golf this week! pic.twitter.com/T6hVOBvcpV — bubba watson (@bubbawatson) April 7, 2017

While we’re not sure if we buy Watson’s clarification, the self-deprecating joke about his performance probably won over some fans.

