Bucks Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Milwaukee Bucks last month finally proved they can beat the Toronto Raptors again. Now they must repeat the feat, as the stakes increase.

The Bucks will visit the Raptors on Saturday at Air Canada Centre in Game 1 of their 2017 NBA playoffs first-round series. The Bucks have beaten Toronto just twice in the last four seasons, with their 101-94 win on March 4 breaking a seven-game losing streak against the Raptors.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. are keen to mount a winning run of their own against Toronto to position themselves for a postseason upset.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Raptors online.

When: Saturday, April 15, at 5:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images