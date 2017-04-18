Bucks Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Toronto Raptors already are facing some adversity in the NBA playoffs.

The Raptors will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday at Air Canada Centre in Game 2 of their first-round series. The Bucks earned a shocking road win in Game 1, and Toronto is eager to even the series before it heads to Milwaukee.

Here’s how to watch Bucks vs. Raptors online.

When: Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch ESPN

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images