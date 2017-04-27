Bucks Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The Toronto Raptors only are one win away from advancing out of the first round of the NBA playoffs, but that might be easier said than done, considering their opponent.

The Milwaukee Bucks have put up quite the fight in the teams’ best-of-seven series, which Toronto leads 3-2, and they’ll have home-court advantage Thursday night at BMO Harris Bradley Center.

Here’s how you can watch Raptors vs. Bucks online.

When: Thursday, April 27, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images