BU’s ‘Play It Forward’ Sports Summit Stacked With Top-Notch Speakers

The Boston University “Play It Forward” sports summit is back with a lineup that’s sure to blow you away.

The summit will take place on Friday, April 14 at Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University. It will once again be hosted by NFL Network and HBO Sports reporter Andrea Kremer.

BU alum Bill Simmons, Boston Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, Olympic medalist Dara Torres, ESPN anchor Jemele Hill, former NFL head coach Brian Billick highlight the star-studded list of speakers, who will tackle some of the biggest issues in sports including race and gender.

Check out the “Play It Forward” website for more details.