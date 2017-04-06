Cam Neely Weighs In On Brad Marchand, Says He ‘Needs To Grow Up A Little Bit’

Share this:

The Boston Bruins still have plenty to play for in their final two regular-season games, but they’ll have to do it without their top goal-scorer.

The NHL suspended B’s winger Brad Marchand on Thursday for Boston’s final two games after he speared Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Jake Dotchin in the groin in the teams’ Tuesday night matchup. That leaves the B’s without one of their top offensive players as they play for seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

As the NHL’s Department of Player Safety explained, Marchand’s now been fined or suspended seven times, a number that is nearing Matt Cooke’s discipline history, as was discussed on Thursday’s edition of 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Felger & Mazz.”

Bruins president Cam Neely later appeared on “Felger & Mazz,” and he weighed in on the Cooke/Marchand discussion.

“Well obviously the skill set is much different, so we can start there, but Brad certainly needs to grow up a little bit on his actions on the ice,” Neely told “Felger & Mazz,” as transcribed by CSNNE.com. “Obviously, it’s been talked about, about walking that fine line and getting to it and not crossing it. He’s got to do a better job of that.”

You can hear more of Neely’s comments on Marchand in the video below.

