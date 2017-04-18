Canadiens Vs. Rangers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Montreal Canadiens have stormed back to take control of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the New York Rangers. But can they keep it?

After winning two consecutive games to take a 2-1 series lead, the Habs will battle the Rangers in Game 4 on Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden.

Montreal turned the tide last Friday with a come-from-behind, overtime win at the Bell Centre, then scored two third-period goals on Sunday to notch a 3-1 win. Now New York must respond on home ice to avoid being pushed to the brink of elimination.

Here’s how to watch Canadiens vs. Rangers online.

When: Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images