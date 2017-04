Share this:

The Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers are all tied up in one of the best series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs’ first round.

The Rangers defeated the Habs 2-1 in New York on Tuesday to knot the series at 2-2, setting up a crucial Game 5 matchup at the Bell Centre on Thursday night.

Here’s how to watch Canadiens vs. Rangers online.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Watch USA Live

