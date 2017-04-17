Capitals Vs. Maple Leafs Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs have provided fans with thrilling hockey through two games of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

The top-seeded Capitals picked up Game 1 with an overtime goal from Tom Wilson, but the Maple Leafs responded in Game 2 with a double-overtime tally via Kasperi Kapanen.

The two clubs will battle it out in Game 3 at Air Canada Centre in the first postseason game played in Toronto since 2013. Given the outcomes of the first two matchups, we have a feeling Monday night’s contest is going to be pretty exciting.

Here’s how you can watch Capitals vs. Maple Leafs online.

When: Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images