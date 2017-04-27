Capitals Vs. Penguins Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The NHL’s top two teams from the regular season will meet in the Eastern Conference semifinals Thursday night when the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Washington Capitals take on the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 at Verizon Center.

The Penguins ousted the Columbus Blue Jackets in five games during the first round, and the Caps bounced the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games.

Washington went 2-0-2 against Pittsburgh during the regular season, outscoring the Penguins 21-14 in the process.

The Penguins defeated the Capitals during last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals en route to winning the Stanley Cup.

Here’s how you can watch Capitals vs. Penguins online.

When: Thursday, April 27, at 7:30 p.m ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images