Cavs Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Perhaps home-court advantage will help the Indiana Pacers overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers will host the Cavs on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoffs series. Cleveland narrowly defeated Indiana in Games 1 and 2, and a road win will effectively end the hosts’ hopes of eliminating the defending champions early in the postseason.

Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Pacers online.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images