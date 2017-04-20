NBA

Cavs Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

by on Thu, Apr 20, 2017 at 4:15PM
Perhaps home-court advantage will help the Indiana Pacers overcome the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers will host the Cavs on Thursday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Game 3 of their first-round NBA playoffs series. Cleveland narrowly defeated Indiana in Games 1 and 2, and a road win will effectively end the hosts’ hopes of eliminating the defending champions early in the postseason.

Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Pacers online.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 7 p.m. ET
Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images

