Cavaliers Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

A historic comeback has pushed the Indiana Pacers to the edge.

The Cleveland Cavaliers rallied from a 25-point halftime deficit Thursday to steal Game 3 from Indiana and take a 3-0 lead in the first-round NBA playoff series.

Now, Paul George and the Pacers need a win Sunday afternoon in Game 4 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to live another day and push the series back to Cleveland.

Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Pacers online.

When: Sunday, April 23, at 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

