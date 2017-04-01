Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas Has Hilarious April Fools’ Day Instagram Story

Share this:

Boston Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas was the final pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

Thomas, who played his college ball at the University of Washington, declared for the draft on April 1, 2011, despite doubts about whether he could become a regular NBA contributor.

Six years later, Thomas used a day that normally is reserved for pulling pranks on people, to laugh at those who doubted him with a post on his Instagram story.

Isaiah Thomas' Instagram story is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6JYwacRJIf — Jay King (@ByJayKing) April 1, 2017

The electric guard has piloted the Celtics to the No.1 seed in the Eastern Conference while leading the NBA in fourth-quarter scoring.

It’s safe to say that Thomas got the last laugh.

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images