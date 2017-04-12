Celtics Plan To Capitalize On Chance To Clinch No. 1 Seed Wednesday Night

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics wrap up the regular season Wednesday night and can clinch the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks have decided to sit some of their starters Wednesday which bodes well for the Celtics’ pursuit of the top spot.

For more on the Celtics’ chance to clinch the number one seed, watch Emerson Lotzia’s report from Celtics practice in the video above from “NESN Sport’s Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.