Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas’ Tooth Already Has Its Own Twitter Account

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Isaiah Thomas was tremendous in the Boston Celtics’ 123-111 Game 1 win over the Washington Wizards on Sunday, but the star guard left TD Garden with fewer teeth than he arrived with.

Trying to break up a pass from Wizards guard John Wall in the first quarter, Thomas caught an elbow to the face from Otto Porter Jr., which knocked out one of his front teeth.

Isaiah Thomas got a tooth knocked out then hit back-to-back 3-pointers. pic.twitter.com/K3bMwdpx9d — The Vertical (@TheVertical) April 30, 2017

Thomas clearly wasn’t fazed by the missing tooth, as he went on to score the game-high 33 points.

“It just bothers me to talk,” Thomas said after the game. “I’ve never had dental problems so this is new. I’ve always had teammates that I’ve clowned about their teeth being out and now I’m one of them. Hopefully we can replace it as soon as possible.”

Just how much attention has Thomas’ missing tooth gotten? So much that it even has it’s own Twitter account.

Here are a few of the hilarious tweets.

Ever since I went flying out of Isaiah's mouth, this game has turned around. @OnlyInBOS — IsaiahsMissingTooth (@IsaiasTooth) April 30, 2017

Might be tough to eat my post-game meal, but it was worth it. @phantomgourmet pic.twitter.com/DrCxQhHn4N — IsaiahsMissingTooth (@IsaiasTooth) April 30, 2017

Anybody know a good dentist open on Sunday near North Station? Asking for a friend. — IsaiahsMissingTooth (@IsaiasTooth) April 30, 2017

C's open up a lead almost as big as the gap in my man Isaiah's mouth! pic.twitter.com/iItQ3Xilsn — IsaiahsMissingTooth (@IsaiasTooth) April 30, 2017

If I could, I'd be smiling right now. #celtics — IsaiahsMissingTooth (@IsaiasTooth) April 30, 2017

We doubt Thomas ever envisioned his pearly whites gaining social media stardom.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images