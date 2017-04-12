Celtics Vs. Bucks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics’ objective in Wednesday night’s regular-season finale is simple: Beat the Milwaukee Bucks at home, and they’re the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Celtics have not been the No. 1 seed since they won the NBA Finals during the 2007-08 campaign. Home-court advantage was important in that playoff run as Boston closed out three of four series, including the Finals, at TD Garden.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bucks online.

When: Wednesday, April 12, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: CSNNE.com

