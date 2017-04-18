Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics will try to even their first-round NBA playoff series against the Chicago Bulls when these teams square off Tuesday night in Game 2 at TD Garden.

The Bulls took the opener, thanks to an incredible second-half performance from superstar forward Jimmy Butler. He’ll need to give a similar effort for Chicago to steal both of the first two games.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bulls online.

When: Tuesday, April 18, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images