Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

The Chicago Bulls will look to push the Boston Celtics to the brink of elimination Friday night, but they’ll have to do so without point guard Rajon Rondo.

Rondo, who killed his former team in Games 1 and 2 of the first-round NBA playoff series, has been ruled out for Game 3 with a fractured thumb. The Bulls still lead the best-of-seven series two games to none, but Rondo’s absence will make winning a third straight against the East’s No. 1 seed much more difficult.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Bulls online:

When: Friday, April 21, at 7 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

