Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls have played three games in their first-round NBA playoff series, and the home team has yet to record a victory.

The Bulls jumped out to an early 2-0 series lead with two impressive wins at TD Garden, and the Celtics responded with a 104-87 thumping of Chicago in Game 3 on Friday at the United Center.

The C’s will now look to even the series Sunday night before it shifts back to Boston.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Bulls online.

When: Sunday, April 23 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Caylor Arnold/USA TODAY Sports Images