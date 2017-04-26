Celtics Vs. Bulls Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 5 Online

Share this:

The Boston Celtics have the chance to restore order Wednesday night at TD Garden in their unpredictable first-round NBA playoff series with the Chicago Bulls.

The home team has yet to record a victory in the No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup, with the Bulls taking Games 1 and 2 in Boston and the Celtics storming back with two wins in Chicago to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

That places extra importance on Wednesday’s Game 5, which the Bulls will play without point guard Rajon Rondo, who remains out with a fractured thumb despite reports he might make an early return.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Bulls Game 5 online.

When: Wednesday, April 26, at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

