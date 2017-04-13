Celtics Vs. Bulls NBA Playoffs Schedule: First-Round Dates, Times, TV Info

Share this:

The Boston Celtics and Chicago Bulls will meet in the first round of the 2017 NBA playoffs. It’s a matchup of two historic franchises who’ve combined to win 23 NBA Finals.

These teams split their four-game regular-season series, as each club went 2-0 on its home floor.

The Celtics and Bulls haven’t met in the playoffs since 2009. That series featured four overtime games, including double-OT and triple-OT contests. The Celtics won in Game 7 at TD Garden.

It’s also the fourth time Boston and Chicago have ever met in the postseason (1981, 1986, 1987 and 2009), and the C’s are 4-0.

Here’s the complete schedule for the Celtics vs. Bulls first-round playoff matchup. Game 1 details are all that’s been announced so far.

Game 1: April 16 in Boston, 6:30 p.m. – TNT

Game 2: TBD

Game 3: TBD

Game 4: TBD

Game 5*: TBD

Game 6*: TBD

Game 7*: TBD

*if necessary

