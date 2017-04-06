Celtics Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Celtics suffered a bad loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Wednesday night, but they’ll get right back at it Thursday night against the Hawks in Atlanta.

The Hawks aren’t in too much danger of missing the NBA playoffs, but their seed is anything but certain. This is an important game for both teams.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Hawks online.

When: Thursday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images