Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

by on Sun, Apr 30, 2017 at 10:40AM
The Eastern Conference semifinals kick off Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.

The second-round series will be a matchup of premier point guards, as the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas will square off against the Wizards’ John Wall.

Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards online.

When: Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images

