Celtics Vs. Wizards Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 1 Online

The Eastern Conference semifinals kick off Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.
The Boston Celtics will host the Washington Wizards in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series.
The second-round series will be a matchup of premier point guards, as the Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas will square off against the Wizards’ John Wall.
Here’s how you can watch Celtics vs. Wizards online.
When: Sunday, April 30 at 1 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
