Celtics Vs. Wizards NBA Playoffs Schedule: Second-Round Dates, Times, TV Info

This should be fun.
Both the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards won their respective Game 6 first-round series matchups Friday night, which means the two heated rivals will face off in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Each team went 2-2 in the teams’ regular-season series, which included multiple memorable moments, including the Wizards holding a “funeral” for the Celtics.
And now they will go head-to-head in a best-of-seven series with a trip to the conference final on the line. Not bad.
Here’s the schedule for the Celtics vs. Wizards Eastern Conference semifinal playoff matchup.
Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)
Game 2 in Boston: TBD
Game 3 at Washington: TBD
Game 4 at Washington: TBD
*Game 5 in Boston: TBD
*Game 6 at Washington: TBD
*Game 7 in Boston: TBD
*if necessary
Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images
