Celtics Vs. Wizards NBA Playoffs Schedule: Second-Round Dates, Times, TV Info

Share this:

Tweet







This should be fun.

Both the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards won their respective Game 6 first-round series matchups Friday night, which means the two heated rivals will face off in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Each team went 2-2 in the teams’ regular-season series, which included multiple memorable moments, including the Wizards holding a “funeral” for the Celtics.

And now they will go head-to-head in a best-of-seven series with a trip to the conference final on the line. Not bad.

Here’s the schedule for the Celtics vs. Wizards Eastern Conference semifinal playoff matchup.

Game 1 in Boston: Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2 in Boston: TBD

Game 3 at Washington: TBD

Game 4 at Washington: TBD

*Game 5 in Boston: TBD

*Game 6 at Washington: TBD

*Game 7 in Boston: TBD

*if necessary

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images